BSF hands over 88 fishermen to BGB

The Border Security Force (BSF), an Indian force dedicated for bordering area security, on Monday handed over some 88 Bangladeshi fishers and two fishing trawlers to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The 88 fishers were stranded in the Kolkata Jail since last February this year for their illegal intrusion in the Indian territory of the Kalindi River of Bangladesh-India border near Shyamanagr upazila of Satkhira district.

According to a BGB press release, the fishers along with the two trawlers - FB Shah Amanat and FB Sonar Madina - were handed over the representatives of Shyamnagar upazila after completion of necessary procedures.

The representatives of BGB, BSF, Satkhira Police Super's Office and district Special Branch and local public representatives were also present during the handing over programme.











