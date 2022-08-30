People’s Leasing starts refunding depositors

The board of directors of financial institution People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL) has started returning money to depositors.

After taking permission from the High Court the board of directors of the company has so far returned a total of Tk 14.12 crore to the depositors.

In continuation of this, the board of directors filed an application with the HC bench of Justice Khurshid Alam Sarker seeking permission of returning Tk 3.70 crore to the 582 small depositors, who had deposited money in the company up to Tk 1 lakh. The HC bench gave its permission to the board of directors for returning the money to the depositors.

After taking permission from the HC, Barrister Mezbahur Rahman, counsel of the company, told reporters that the board of directors will refund money Tk 3.70 lakh on priority basis to the 582 small investors who had invested up to Tk1 lakh in PLFSL.

The company will have to return a total of Tk 30,700,000. On January 24, 2021, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested four people in connection with the PK Halder money laundering case. The arrestees included Ujjwal Nandi, chairman of PLFS. Later, a total of 201 depositors approached the High Court seeking directions to revive PLFS.

On 28 June last year, the High Court formed a 10-member board to manage the financial institution People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited, which was involved in the PK Halder case. The High Court appointed Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kamal Ul Alam was as chairman of the Board.

Former Secretary Anwarul Islam Shikder, District and Sessions Judge (retd) Hasan Shahed Ferdous, former Managing Director Pubali Bank Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Brigadier (retd) Kazi Tawfiqul Islam, FCA Noor-e Khoda Abdul Mobin and Mawla Mohammad, as members of the board.

Dr Nasheed Kamal, chairman of the finance department of North South University Nurul Kabir and former managing director of Ansar VDP Development Bank Mohammad Jalaluddin were made representatives of the depositors.











