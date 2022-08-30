Dengue cases keep rising

One more person died from dengue, and 201 people were hospitalised with the viral infection in the 24 hours till Monday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh.

The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar. Of all the deceased, 11 were from Cox's Bazar and nine from Dhaka.

With this, the authorities recorded 20 deaths from the viral infection this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One hundred and forty-nine new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 52 outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 668 dengue patients, including 551 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.











On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. In July, it recorded 1,571 dengue cases and nine deaths.

This year, the directorate has recorded 5,693 dengue cases and 5,005 recoveries so far. --UNB















