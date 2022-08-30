Evercare launches Pediatric Cardiology services in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 29: Evercare hospital, one of the private hospitals of the country, launched the First Comprehensive Pediatric Cardiology Service in the port city, Chattogram under the stewardship of renowned Pediatric Cardiologist Dr Tahera Nazrin on Sunday.

These types of life-saving services were not available in Chattogram and pediatric patients along their parents were forced to travel out of the city and to other countries to avail the same treatment. From now on, Evercare will provide global standards medical care to children suffering from congenital and other life-threatening heart diseases, including those having a hole in the heart.

The Comprehensive Pediatric Cardiology services bring to Chattogram the expertise of Pediatric Cardiologist Dr Tahera Nazrin supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising of experienced pediatricians, well trained and highly skilled catheterization technicians & nurses with expert cardiothoracic surgery back up. The hospital has a state-of-the-art Cath Lab and Pediatric ICU infrastructure that will enable global standard healthcare for the children of the city. Parents no longer need to look far or travel abroad to avail these lifesaving services, as they can now be availed in Chattogram city itself.

The hospital has also launched a special package for under-privileged children, age up to 16 years and suffering from a hole in the heart wherein the device or balloon used to treat the condition will be provided free of cost and the rest of the treatment has been subsidized and will be available at Tk 55,000 only. Parents of under-privileged children who are in need this life saving treatment can register with Evercare Hospital Chattogram by calling 10663 to avail this service. This initiative has already begun, with the treatment of 4 children on Saturday.

Going forward all these treatments will be completed under the supervision of Dr Tahera Nazrin, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of the Clinical and Interventional Pediatric Cardiology Department of Evercare Hospital. She is one of the country's most experienced doctors in the treatment of congenital heart defects in children. She specializes in the field of interventional Paediatric Cardiology & closing the holes in the child heart (ASD, VSD, PDA) by devices without surgery. Apart from this, she has unique experience in the treatment of Pulmonary Valvular Stenosis, Aortic Valvular Stenosis, and coarctation of an aorta through balloon treatment of narrow valve and aorta. Dr Nazrin has already started performing regular duties at

Evercare Hospital Chattogram besides her responsibilities at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. For booking an appointment the citizens can call 10663.

Speaking about the new initiative, Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO & MD of Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Chattogram said, "We have always been committed to providing world-class healthcare in Bangladesh. Many children in Bangladesh suffer from heart diseases and their parents struggle to provide them with quality treatments and in many cases are forced to travel out of country and spend a huge amount of money.











