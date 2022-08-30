Allegation of embezzling Tk 8.82 lakh against 2 Dinajpur health officials

DINAJPUR, Aug 29: Allegation of embezzling some Tk 8.82 lakh of the Multipurpose Health Volunteers (MHVs) has arisen against the district's Chirirbandar Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer (UHFO) Tanveer Hasnat and EPI Technician of the health complex Khabir Uddin.

According to the allegation, which was submitted to Dinajpur Civil Surgeon Dr. Borhan-Ul Alam Siddque on Monday, some 15 MHVs of the upazila claimed that the duo have embezzled their honourium of seven months withdrawing with their fake signatures.

They have demanded the Civil Surgeon's interference to get their money back immediately.

When contacted, Dr. Borhan-Ul Alam told this correspondent, "The honourium of the 15 MHVs were released in last June this year. But, they claimed that they haven't got it. We are investigating about 'what was happened in Chirirbandar."

In the complaint, the 15 MHVs claimed that they had served as volunteer during the Covid-19 pandemic period along with their regular study taking the life risk. But, the UHFO and the technician haven't paid them their money and embezzled the entire money withdrawn by signature forgery.

"The UHFO and the EPI technician threatened them to dismiss from their volunteer service and served them show cause notice when they demanded their money. All volunteers of the district have been getting their money - Tk 350 for each day except the volunteers of Chirirbandar," they claimed.

While talking to this correspondent, Bhorot Kumar Prottay, Mukta Rani, Rakibul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Kakoli Begum of the deprived volunteers said that they were not aware about the matter earlier. When they went to withdraw their money, they came to know the matter.













It was seen that the technician had withdrawn their money by preparing a fake master role. Tk 58,800 of each of the 15 volunteers was withdrawn with fake signature, they claimed.

When contacted, Tanveer Hasnat told this correspondent that the allegations brought against him are absolutely false and illogical.

"I have got the money from the Civil Surgeon's office. The money was not distributed among the volunteers yet. Some Tk 8.82 lakh was sent for 300 volunteers, not only for the 15. They were given wrong information to instigate them against me," he claimed.











