Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:12 PM
Light to moderate rain likely

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over the country.
"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over
northern part of the country," said a met office release valid for 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Monday.
The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi while the minimum temperature on Monday was 24.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday was recorded 73 mm at Rangamati.
The sun sets at 6:20pm on Monday and rises at 5:39am on Tuesday in the capital.


