Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:12 PM
Wealth Case Against PK Halder

Partial hearing held on framing charges

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Court Correspondent

Partial hearing on framing charge against former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, and 13 others in a case filed over amassing assets from unknown sources and money laundering was held on Monday.
After partial hearing in the sensational case, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 fixed on September 8 for the next hearing. The prosecution on Monday completed placing submissions for framing charges against the accused in the case.
During the hearing, ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told the court that the charges brought against the accused were primarily proven and appealed to the court to frame charges against them.
Defence for two accused -- Abantika Baral and Shankha Bepari -- placed their submissions on Monday for discharging them from the charges of the case, while the defence for two others -- Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Anindita Mridha -- will submit arguments on September 8, the next scheduled date.
Apart from Halder, the other 13 accused in the case are Lilabati Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohan Roy, Swapan Kumar Mistry, Avantika Baral, Shankha Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha.
 Among them, Avantika Baral, Shankha Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha are in jail. Halder, along with five others, were detained in Ashoknagar of the Indian State of West Bengal on May 14 this year.
According to the case, Halder and his other associates have embezzled thousands of crore of Bangladeshi taka and siphoned off to India and other countries.
On March 1 last year, PK Halder fled Bangladesh through Jashore's Benapole land port.
According to media reports, PK Halder possessed two passports -- one Bangladeshi and the other Canadian -- but he used his Bangladeshi passport to go to India.
In January, 2021, the ACC filed five cases against 33 people, including Halder, for allegedly laundering over Tk 350 crore of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL).
He had laundered about Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassed about Tk 426 crore beyond his known sources of income, the case documents said.










