Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:12 PM
BRAC Bank to pay Tk 5 lakh to Jaha Alam in 7 days : SC

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Monday ordered the BRAC Bank Ltd to give Tk 5 lakh within seven days in compensation to Jaha Alam, a jute mill worker, who was in jail for three years after being wrongfully accused in several corruption cases.
The chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order following an appeal filed by BRAC Bank Ltd against the High Court order that asked the bank to pay Tk 15 lakh as compensation to Jaha Alam.
The chamber judge also fixed October 31 for hearing at the full bench of the Appellate Division on the appeal filed by BRAC Bank Ltd against the HC order.
Earlier on October 1 in 2020, the HC in a verdict directed BRAC Bank Ltd to give Tk 15 Lakh in compensation to Jaha Alam, a jute mill worker, who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in several corruption cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for misappropriating Sonali Bank money.
On February 12, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail Jute Mill worker Jaha Alam in the loan default case filed by the ACC.
On April 10, 2012, the ACC filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station for embezzling Tk 18 crore of Sonali Bank.
On February 28, 2015, the ACC submitted charge sheet against Jaha Alam.
During the investigation, Nazrul Islam alias Safdar Hossain alias Sagar, who was arrested in this connection from Manikganj district, gave a confessional statement with detail of misappropriating Tk 20 crore from 10 banks.
ACC submitted a charge sheet against Aminul Haque Sardar, son of Shamsul Haque of Manikganj district in the case.








