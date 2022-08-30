Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt continues to import rice from 4 countries

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Staff Correspondent

Despite having a stock of 20 lakh metric tons of food grain in the country's public godowns, the government has started importing rice from four countries - India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar - under Government to Government (G2G) arrange considering volatile situation in the food grain markets.
Same time, the government is going to start its Open Market Sale (OMS) and Food Friendly Programmes (FFP) from September 1 to relieve the people from the pressure of price hike, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said while addressing a function at his constituency in Naogaon on Monday.
The programme was organized to distribute treatment assistance from the Prime Minister's fund to some 18 people of Niyamatpur upazila in the upazila hall, a Food Ministry press release said.
He said, "The rice of Aush has started coming to the markets. The famers are now busy with Aman production. However, the cultivation of Aman is fully dependent on rainfall. The production of Aman depends on the nature. But, the nature is now not in favour. So, the government has started importing rice from the four countries as precautionary measure. Hope, rice will start entering from September."
Among others, local UNO Faruq Sufian, Upazila Chairman Farid Ahmed, Vice Chairman Aiyub Mondal and Nadira Begum also spoke the programme.
Later, the minister attended a mourning day discussion programme marking the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were killed brutally on August 15, 1975.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: No death, 243 new cases reported
BSF hands over 88 fishermen to BGB
People’s Leasing starts refunding depositors
Elderly women go out on a day-long search to gather fodder for animals
Dengue cases keep rising
Evercare launches Pediatric Cardiology services in Ctg
Allegation of embezzling Tk 8.82 lakh against 2 Dinajpur health officials
Light to moderate rain likely


Latest News
88 fishermen finally return home after 6-month ordeal
Section 144 in Rangamati to avert possible AL-BNP clash
17 dead as clashes rage in Baghdad in Shia power struggle
Serena battles on as US Open farewell underway
6 family members burnt in Keraniganj gas leak explosion
Siblings drown in Patuakhali
Huawei, RedDot team up to develop Bangladesh cloud market
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Most Read News
Foreign forces arrive for military drills in eastern Russia
Tripoli calm, Libya riven after worst fighting in years
NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff
Women, food insecurity and climate change
Recruitment of nine relatives of KAU's VC cancelled
Over 33 mln people, 72 districts of Pakistan affected by floods
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
Changing global economy and Bangladesh
Youth 'commits suicide' failing to repay loans
In utter disregard to the glory of the Liberation War
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft