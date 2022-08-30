Govt continues to import rice from 4 countries

Despite having a stock of 20 lakh metric tons of food grain in the country's public godowns, the government has started importing rice from four countries - India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar - under Government to Government (G2G) arrange considering volatile situation in the food grain markets.

Same time, the government is going to start its Open Market Sale (OMS) and Food Friendly Programmes (FFP) from September 1 to relieve the people from the pressure of price hike, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said while addressing a function at his constituency in Naogaon on Monday.

The programme was organized to distribute treatment assistance from the Prime Minister's fund to some 18 people of Niyamatpur upazila in the upazila hall, a Food Ministry press release said.

He said, "The rice of Aush has started coming to the markets. The famers are now busy with Aman production. However, the cultivation of Aman is fully dependent on rainfall. The production of Aman depends on the nature. But, the nature is now not in favour. So, the government has started importing rice from the four countries as precautionary measure. Hope, rice will start entering from September."

