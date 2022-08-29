Khaleda admitted to Evercare

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Sunday for some more medical tests, six days after she had several required tests in the same hospital.

The BNP chief reached the hospital around 9:45pm from her Gulshan residence, said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar. She was later admitted to the hospital as per doctors' advice, he said. Khaleda's medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP chief will undergo some more tests as per the advice of her medical board. -UNB