BD needs $230b till 2030 to implement Adaptation Plan

Environment Minister seeks UK’s cooperation

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Minister or Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md  Shahab Uddin said, Bangladesh requires US$230 billion till 2030 to implement 113 activities under 8 thematic areas identified in newly formulated National Adaptation Plan (NAP). Certainly, we shall mobilize domestic resources, however without International and bilateral support, it would be very difficult for us to implement and attain climate resilience. So we are promoting and encouraging cooperation and support from developed country like United Kingdom.
Environment Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said these on Sunday (August 28) in the conference room of the Ministry while a delegation led by Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh called on Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Maniruzzaman, Additional Secretary (Environment)
    Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick and senior officials of British High Commission for Climate and Environment including Anna Ballance, Programme Senior Advisor, Alex Harvey, Team Leader of the Climate and Environment Team attended the bilateral meeting.
The Government of Bangladesh is doing its best with its limited resources to protect and preserve environment and biodiversity and to tackle climate change. In the updated NDC, Bangladesh has increased quantified emission reduction targets from 15% to 21.85% below the business-as-usual level by 2030.  We are looking forward to the committed US$ 100 billion by the developed countries to tackle climate change.
British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said, Britain will provide necessary assistance to Bangladesh in related activities to combat the effects of climate change, medical waste management and technical and research.
Referring to Bangladesh-Britain as very close allies, the High Commissioner said that the ongoing cooperation of Britain will continue at an increasing pace.


