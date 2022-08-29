Video
Monday, 29 August, 2022
Front Page

Actor Sohel Chy murder trial starts

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Court Correspondent

The trial of film actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case started at a Dhaka tribunal on Sunday with deposition of the complainant.
On December 19 in  1998,  actor Sohel was shot dead by some terrorists in Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at the capital's Banani Road-17.
Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka recorded the statement of Towhidul Islam Chowdhury, brother of the victim and also the complainant of the case.
In his statement the complainant sought justice for his brother's killing.
    After deposition the defence lawyers cross-examined the witness.
The complainant, in a choked voice, narrated what he had heard from the victim's driver Md Selim, who was with Sohel when he was shot dead on the night December 18 in  1998.
After being informed by the driver, the then security guard of Towhidul Islam's house informed him around 4am on the same day that a gang shot Sohel dead at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at Dhaka's Banani Road-17.
Hearing details from driver Selim, I filed a case with Gulshan Police Station, the complainant said.
Before filing of the case, Selim told me that after the shooting the on-duty policemen and locals caught one of the miscreants, Adnan Siddiqui, red-handed from the spot, he continued.
After an investigation, the Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2 in  1999.
On October 30 in  2001, Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai and owner of Trumps Club Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam and seven others.
Two years after framing charges against the accused, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for its quick disposal. Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court on 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial. On February 27, 2022, the stay on the case proceedings was withdrawn after 19 years.


