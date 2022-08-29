SC to hear 16th amendment review petition on Oct 20

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will hold hearing on October 20 on the government's petition seeking review of its verdict declaring the 16th Amendment illegal.

Advocate Haridas Pal said after presenting the review application Justice M Enayetur Rahim had earlier fixed the date for hearing on the review petition.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will hold the hearing on the government petition.

When the amendment was passed on January 5 in 2014, it removed the provision of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Later on September 17, the parliament passed the 16th constitutional bill, giving it the ability to remove top judges.

The government last had this power during Ziaur Rahman's military rule in 1972.

On May 5 in 2016, the High Court scrapped the

amendment and declared it illegal and unconstitutional.

In this regard, the court said the legislatures in different countries of the world have the power to remove Supreme Court judges, and the constitution of Bangladesh also had this provision in the beginning. The HC verdict termed the amendment as a mistake from the past.

Later, the government filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. But, the Appellate Division led by former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha had on July 3 in 2017 upheld the High Court verdict that declared illegal the 16th amendment to the constitution establishing parliament's authority to remove Supreme Court judges.

Later, on 1 August in 2017, the apex court released the full text of its verdict upholding the High Court verdict that declared illegal the 16th amendment to the constitution establishing parliament's authority to remove Supreme Court judges.

The copy of the 799-page full verdict was released after all members of the Appellate Division bench, headed by the then chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, signed it.

In his observation, the then chief justice said article 116 of the Constitution had been in conflict with article 109.

The article 116, which was amended during the fourth amendment to the Constitution, empowered the President to control (including posting, promotion, leave and discipline) the persons employed in the judicial service in consultation with the Supreme Court, Sinha said.

On the other hand, according to article 109, the High Court Division shall have 'superintendence' and control over all courts and tribunals subordinate to it.

"If the High Court Division has superintendence and control over the lower judiciary, how it shall control the officers performing judicial works if the executive controls the posting, promotion and discipline. The disciplinary action is not clear to me," according to the apex court verdict.

Keeping the control and disciplinary mechanism of the officers of the lower judiciary with the executive, the judiciary can't be independent and this provision is not only inconsistent with article 109, it is also inconsistent with article 116A, which has also been substituted by the constitution fourth amendment, the verdict said.

Under this provision, it is said that all the persons employed in the judicial service and all the magistrates shall be independent in exercising their judicial functions, Sinha said adding that there cannot be any independence in the judiciary if the disciplinary mechanism, including the power of appointment, posting and promotion of the officers of the lower and higher judiciary, are kept in the hands of the executive.

"In as much as, there's no mechanism under the scheme of the constitution as to how the executive shall control the power of posting, promotion and discipline of persons employed in the judicial service and the higher judiciary," according to the verdict.

Later on December 24 in 2017, the government filed a petition again to review the Appellate Division verdict, putting forward 94 arguments in favour of the 16th Amendment.











