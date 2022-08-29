

Shamsul Haque Tuku elected Deputy Speaker

He was elected as the deputy speaker in voice votes at the beginning of the session of the parliament with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Earlier, Chief Whip of the Parliament Nur-E Alam Chowdhury proposed Shamsul Haque Tuku's name as the deputy speaker. Then the ruling party lawmaker Quamrul Islam of Dhaka-2 seconded it.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku took oath at 7:00pm on Sunday.

President M Abdul Hamid administered the oath at his chamber in the parliament.

Shamsul Haque Tuku was elected MP from Pabna-1 constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol. He served as state minister of home affairs from 2009-2014. Currently, he is serving as the president of the parliamentary standing committee related to the same ministry.

The post of Deputy Speaker became vacant following the death of Fazle Rabbi Mia, MP, of Gaibandha-5 Constituency on July 22, 2022.















Ruling party lawmaker from Pabna-1 constituency Shamsul Haque Tuku, former State Minister for Home Affairs, has been elected unanimously as the new Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad on the first day of the 19th session. He succeeded the late Md Fazle Rabbi Miah.He was elected as the deputy speaker in voice votes at the beginning of the session of the parliament with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.Earlier, Chief Whip of the Parliament Nur-E Alam Chowdhury proposed Shamsul Haque Tuku's name as the deputy speaker. Then the ruling party lawmaker Quamrul Islam of Dhaka-2 seconded it.Meanwhile, the newly elected Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku took oath at 7:00pm on Sunday.President M Abdul Hamid administered the oath at his chamber in the parliament.Shamsul Haque Tuku was elected MP from Pabna-1 constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol. He served as state minister of home affairs from 2009-2014. Currently, he is serving as the president of the parliamentary standing committee related to the same ministry.The post of Deputy Speaker became vacant following the death of Fazle Rabbi Mia, MP, of Gaibandha-5 Constituency on July 22, 2022.