Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Inward remittance on positive trend

Tk164.3b remitted in 25 days

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Shamsul Huda

Inbound remittance by expatriate Bangladeshis is on positive trend and in first 25 days of August they have remitted US$1.73 billion.
In local currency the amount is BDT164.3 billion (Tk95 per dollar) according to latest statistics by Bangladesh Bank (BB).
In legal channel the amount is on rise due to the government's different incentive measures.
A senior BB official said if this trend continues, there is a possibility of remittances of $2.14 billion by the end of August.
Out the total inward remittance in 25 days, five state owned banks received $315 million, specialized bank-Bangladesh Krishi Bank received $21 million and private banks received $1.39 billion.
During the period the highest remittances was received by Islami Banks which received $356.2 million. Next is the state-owned leading Agrani Bank of $110 million.
Besides, $110 million came through City Bank, $95.4 million through Dutch-Bangla Bank and $93.5 million through Rupali Bank.
    In the meantime, no remittances came through BDBL, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Foreign Bank Al-Falah, Habib Bank and National Bank of Pakistan and State Bank of India.
According to central bank statistics in last month of July remittance inflow was around $2.10 billion, in June the inbound amount was $1.84 billion and in May it was $1.89 billion.
Meanwhile, in the fiscal 2021-2022, expatriates sent $21.03 billion which was $3.75 billion lesser than the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21). In FY21 the inbound remittance was $24.78 billion.
The BB official said with this inflow the existing dollar crisis may be eased if the outflow is restricted.
He said at the moment current balance is under pressure and if increase amount of remittance and export performance is positive the country's balance of payment will be in a safe zone.
To solve rising dollar crisis the BB has fixed selling prices of dollars by banks and exchange houses. But due to import pressure and price hike of many commodities in the international market the demand for dollars are still on rise.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khaleda admitted to Evercare
Jail term in cheque dishonour case deprives personal freedom: HC
A child student is getting vaccinated against C-19
Two mortar shells fired from Myanmar land in BD
BD needs $230b till 2030 to implement Adaptation Plan
Actor Sohel Chy murder trial starts
SC to hear 16th amendment review petition on Oct 20
Shamsul Haque Tuku elected Deputy Speaker


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft