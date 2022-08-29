Inward remittance on positive trend

Inbound remittance by expatriate Bangladeshis is on positive trend and in first 25 days of August they have remitted US$1.73 billion.

In local currency the amount is BDT164.3 billion (Tk95 per dollar) according to latest statistics by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

In legal channel the amount is on rise due to the government's different incentive measures.

A senior BB official said if this trend continues, there is a possibility of remittances of $2.14 billion by the end of August.

Out the total inward remittance in 25 days, five state owned banks received $315 million, specialized bank-Bangladesh Krishi Bank received $21 million and private banks received $1.39 billion.

During the period the highest remittances was received by Islami Banks which received $356.2 million. Next is the state-owned leading Agrani Bank of $110 million.

Besides, $110 million came through City Bank, $95.4 million through Dutch-Bangla Bank and $93.5 million through Rupali Bank.

In the meantime, no remittances came through BDBL, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Foreign Bank Al-Falah, Habib Bank and National Bank of Pakistan and State Bank of India.

According to central bank statistics in last month of July remittance inflow was around $2.10 billion, in June the inbound amount was $1.84 billion and in May it was $1.89 billion.

Meanwhile, in the fiscal 2021-2022, expatriates sent $21.03 billion which was $3.75 billion lesser than the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21). In FY21 the inbound remittance was $24.78 billion.

The BB official said with this inflow the existing dollar crisis may be eased if the outflow is restricted.

He said at the moment current balance is under pressure and if increase amount of remittance and export performance is positive the country's balance of payment will be in a safe zone.

To solve rising dollar crisis the BB has fixed selling prices of dollars by banks and exchange houses. But due to import pressure and price hike of many commodities in the international market the demand for dollars are still on rise.











