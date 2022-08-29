Tea workers join work



After protesting for over two weeks, workers of most tea gardens finally returned to work on Sunday - a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced hike in their daily wage to Tk170 from Tk120. The photo was taken from Moulvibazar. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, a section of tea workers of Habiganj districts and its surrounding areas have announced joining work from Monday after celebrating their victory with processions, songs and dances on Sunday.

In a meeting with the tea garden owners, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fixed the minimum daily wage of tea workers at Tk 170 and ensured enhancement of the other facilities they usually get.

Talking with the tea garden workers joining virtually, the Prime Minister has taken their consent on the wages and requested the workers to join the work from Sunday.

Though major section of the tea workers were unhappy with the daily wage raise of only Tk 50, they have decided to join works as the Prime Minister has given assurance of providing various facilities for workers of the backward community.

According to the tea workers, they are unhappy with the daily wage raise of only Tk 50. They have been facing food shortage at home, and joined work on Sunday.

Our Correspondent from Srimangal of Moulavibazar reports that some workers have already joined work. However, workers have enjoyed their weekend as it was the weekly holiday for the tea workers.

The workers of Bharaura Tea Garden, who joined work, were seen happy with the announcement of the wage hike. While visiting the Bhurbhuria Tea Garden, Khaichhara Tea Garden and Jerin Tea Garden in Srimangal, the workers were seen working with joy.

Tea worker Dulal Hajra told this correspondent that they have returned to work due to the assurance of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has assured to realize all our demands. She had announced our wage hike. "We will be more happy if the other demands are met immediately. Hope, it would be done."

Laksmi Gour and Uma Hajra, other tea workers, said that they have demonstrated for consecutive 19 days refraining from works and without food. Now, they are happy and have joined work. "Hope, our bad time will end in future with the interference of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Nripen Pal, General Secretary of Tea Workers Union, said, "We were waiting for the decision of the Prime Minister. She had relieved our frustration. We welcome and thank the Prime Minister. We joined work with joy."

Bangladesh Tea Association's (BTA) Sylhet region's Chairman Golam Mohammad Shiblee told this correspondent, "Most workers have joined work from today after the Prime Minister's announcement. Most tea estates are enjoying weekend on Sunday. Hope, all workers will return to work from Monday."

Ranajit Rabi Das, Vice President of Tea Workers' Children and University Students' Sangsad, said, "It's impossible to sustain oneself with this daily wage of Tk 170."

Raju Goyala, President of Tea Workers' Union Sylhet Valley, said nine of the 23 tea gardens in Sylhet went into operation from Sunday. Workers of the gardens that are closed will return to work on Monday.

Our Correspondent from Kamalganj of Moulavibazar reports that visiting the tea estates of Madhabpur, Fulbari, Patrokhola, Shrigobindapur and Madonmohan, it was seen that most workers were ready to join work, but it was a weekly holiday for the tea estates. They will join work on Monday.

Monaranjan Pal, President of Fulbari Tea Estate Worker Association, said that all workers of the estate will return works from Monday after enjoying Sunday's weekend.

Jamila Khatun, Julekha Khatun and Hoimantee Devbangshi, workers of Shrigobindapur Tea Estate, told this correspondent that they are passing hard days without getting weekly payment for last 19 days. They will get their weekly payment on Wednesday.

There are some 1.5 lakh workers across the country in some 167 tea estates.

Our Correspondent from Habiganj reports that the workers of 23 tea estates of the district are ready to join their works from Monday.











