Offices of IGP, DMP chief, DG RAB to fall vacant as top brass retire soon

Who will be next Inspector General of Police (IGP) is not yet confirmed. The government is likely to appoint a new IGP, a new DMP Commissioner and a new Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) very soon as the posts will become vacant within January next year.

The post of IGP Dr Benajzir Ahmed will be vacant on September 30 and DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on October 30 this year and the incumbent RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun will complete his service age in January next year.

In this situation, the government will have to fill up the posts appointing new IGP, DMP Commissioner and DG RAB.

According to Home Ministry and Police Headquarters sources, the government has already started move to fill up the vacancies taking the senior and eligible officials in consideration.

However, a section of officials think that the post of IGP would be filled up giving Benazir Ahmed an extension for two years under contractual appointment. But the present government's stance is against any contractual appointment in the administration.

If Benazir Ahmed is not given a contractual appointment, the post could be filled up with the senior most Additional IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, according to the sources. Abdullah Al Mamun, who is now serving as RAB DG, will complete his service age on January 10 next year. In this situation, he would get chance to serve as IGP for only four months.

Among the other Additional IGPs, Additional IGP (Logistics and Asset Acquisition) SM Ruhul Amin, who will serve the Police till August, 2024, is now in second position in the race to get the IGP rank. Two other additional IGPs Mallick Fakhrul Islam, who will retire in 2028, and Atiqul Islam, who will retire in 2025, are also in the race.

Sources said the government would also consider the issue of upcoming national polls to be held at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 before filling up the posts. In that case, contractual appointment of an official, who have been facing a sanction of the USA, can create controversy among the other political parties and international communities. So, the government may choose a senior one for the posts considering the previous performances, efficiencies and credentials to run police administration smoothly.

However, the decision of the Prime Minister would be final for the post, according to high official sources.

In response to a query on the issue, senior police officials said in view of dynamic police administration, the fundamental elements like upholding chain of command, discipline and preventive measures against corruption are the crying need to move the police department in the right direction in the coming days.

According to them, senior police officials of immaculate conduct have to be appointed in order to ensure law and order. The competent police officials are used to keeping in memory that the police organ in the state becomes effective and dynamic when its recruitment policy, chain of command and preventive measures against corruption are coordinated and exculpated.

Under these circumstances, considering everything into account, the government had better appoint new IGP and other senior police officials of trust worthy credentials and the government will take better decision in order to glorify the image of police department, the senior police officials hoped.

Some other top ranking posts in police service will remain vacant due to their retirement very shortly. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam is going to retire on October 30 and Rapid Action Battalion DG Chowdhury Abdullah AL Mamun will retire on January 10. These all posts are very important to ensure law and order in the country, the sources said.

It's learned that the names of Additional IGP (Development) Atiqul Islam, Chief of Industrial Police (Additional IGP) Mahbubur Rahman, Additional IGP (SB) Monirul Islam and Dhaka Range DIG Habibur Rahman are in consideration for the rank of DMP Commissioner. In that case, Habibur Rahman, who is a trusted one of the government, may get post of the DMP Commissioner.

If Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun gets the rank of IGP, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam and Additional IGP (SB) Monirul Islam may be considered for the post of DG RAB.

According to senior police officials, the government will fill up the posts with those, who covered with satisfactory credentials and competence to move the police organ in right direction. It is fact that the present trend of discipline and chain command and corruption to some extent are not sound enough.











