Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
JS session begins

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The 19th session of the ongoing 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) and fourth session of 2022 began on Sunday at around 5:04pm with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
The day's proceedings began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Like other sessions during the Covid-19 period, it will also be short. The working days of this session may be five days.
The day's programme began with the nomination of five-member panel chairman for the 19th session of the 11th JS.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury gave the nomination at the outset of the session as per the article 12(1) of the rules of Procedure.
The Panel members are Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Abdul Majid Khan, Anisul Islam and Ayesha Ferdous.
The panel members will chair the parliament session according to the seniority in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.



