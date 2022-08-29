Video
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Bangladesh set to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The deal with Russia will be signed in a few days and the shipment will take place in phases by January, a government official says
Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday.
The South Asian country, among importers hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports, has been exploring ways to import the grain since its biggest supplier India banned export of the grain in May. The deal with Russia will be signed in a few days and the shipment will take place in phases by January, one of the officials said.
Bangladesh has been exploring ways to import the grain since its biggest supplier India banned export of the grain in May.
The country imported 5.4 million tonnes of wheat in year to June 2021, with 24% of its supplies coming from India, 21% from Russia and 17% from Ukraine.    -Reuters


