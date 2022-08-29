Chattogram: Ex-civil surgeon lands in jail in corruption case

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: The former Civil Surgeon of Chattogram on Sunday was sent to jail by a court in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on account of swindling money Tk 9.15 crore.

The former civil surgeon and also caretaker of Chattogram General Hospital is Dr Sarfaraz Khan Chowdhury.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge and Special Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa passed the order after rejecting a bail petition placed by the accused in person before the court, said Md Fakhruddin Chowdhury, public prosecutor of the court.

Referring to the case statement, PP Fakhruddin said the accused in the case bought an MRI machine for the General Hospital for over Tk 6.15 crore, though its market price was only Tk 2 crore.

Similarly, they also purchased four other colour Doppler machines for Tk 2.6 crore against a market price of only Tk 98 lakh.

The accused is suspected of pocketing the difference in both cases.

Mentionable, Mohammad Sirajul Haque, assistant director of the ACC in Chattogram integrated office -1 filed the case against seven people including the former civil surgeon on charge of embezzling Tk 9.15 crore in the name of purchasing medical accessories on November 25, 2019.

The others accused in the case are the general hospital's physicians Dr Md Abdur Rob, Dr Md Moinuddin Majumdar, Dr Bijon Kumar Nath, accessories supply organization's owner Md Jaher Uddin Sarkar, M/S Ahmad Enterprise's ower Munsi Faruk Ahmed and ASL Managing Director and CEO Aftab Ahmed. -UNB













