Mastermind Zia’s name not included in charge sheet: Rezaul

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Adv SM Rezaul Karim on Saturday said that only a part of the trial of the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members was held, as many of the masterminds and beneficiaries were still moving freely.

Due to the lack of submitting charge sheet properly implicating the name of Ziaur Rahman, who was the principal mastermind of the killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, complete justice was not delivered to the Bangabandhu murder case, the fisheries minister came up with the comments while addressing at a discussion meeting as a special guest organised on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

Pirojpur Zila Samity organised the event at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium.

The minister said that it should be mentioned in the charge sheet that Ziaur Rahman was not implicated as he was already dead. There is scope under Section 173(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to submit a supplementary charge sheet implicating the masterminds, conspirators and beneficiaries of Bangabandhu murder case to the court.

Ziaur Rahman had held a meeting with the killers of Bangabandhu on March 20 in 1975. He even released all the killers of Bangabandhu and four national leaders from jail on December 31, 1975, said Rezaul.

The minister also alleged that Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia had rehabilitated the killers.

Awami League Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu was the chief guest at the event. Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju and Lawmaker Rustam Ali Farazee spoke at the programme, among others.

Meanwhile, speakers in another discussion meeting alleged that there was a national and international conspiracy behind the assassination of Bangabandhu. They alleged that the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed under the leadership and advice of murderers Mushtaq and Ziaur Rahman. Now is the time to identify those involved in the killing of the Father of the Nation.

Bangladesh Bar Council organised the discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day on Thursday at the meeting room of the Bar Council building.

Bar Council Chairman Attorney General AM Amin Uddin presided over the discussion while convener of Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Council, former vice chairman of the council Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, vice chairman of the Bar Council Syed Rezaur Rahman, chairman of the executive committee of the council Advocate Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, chairman of the finance committee Advocate Rabiul Alam Budu,

Complaint and Vigilance Committee Chairman Advocate Sayed Ahmed Raza, Supreme Court Bar Association President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Secretary Abdun Noor Dulal were also spoke among others.












