

1st Death Anniv

The 1st death anniversary of eminent educationist and social worker Anwari Kabir who passed away on August 29 2021 at age of 94. She was the wife of Late Khairul Kabir Founder Editor of Dainik Sangbad,on of the Founder member of the Press Club and the First Chairman & Managing Director of Janata Bank.Anwari Kabir was born in Calcutta British India, was educated at Loreto Convent, Lady Brabourne College and finally obtained her Master's in Education from the London University. She established the english medium Little Jewels School in the year 1955 which is now approaching its 67th Year. The school has produced some of the finest Professionals who have and continue to contribute to the nation building at all levels.