None can cast false vote through EVM: EC Rasheda

KHULNA, Aug 28: Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana on Sunday said anybody can not cast false vote through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"A voter can cast only one vote through EVM. The EVM is environment friendly as ballot paper does not need to it and huge time will not be spent during the vote casting," she said while briefing newsmen during her visit for inspecting voter list updating activities at Dighalia upazila here.

The main responsibility of the Election Commission is to conduct a free, fair and impartial elections, she said adding that all party will participate to the upcoming general elections under this EC.

"There is no alternative to a correct voter list to hold a free, fair and credible election," she said.

The Election Commissioner, however, said both the candidates and voters are the heart of any election. Most of the citizen aged above 18 years is eligible to become a voter every year. So, hectic publicity can be interested to a youth to see their names in the voter list, she asked the official concerned -BSS











