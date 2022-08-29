Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday administered the oath of office to Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku at the President's chamber at Sangsad Bhaban here.
 Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.
Jatiya Sangsad Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath taking ceremony. Tuku was elected as the deputy speaker in voice votes at the outset of the nineteenth session of the JS with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital arranges discussion meeting
Chattogram: Ex-civil surgeon lands in jail in corruption case
Steps to de-enlist cigarettes from essential products vital: Tipu Munshi
Mastermind Zia’s name not included in charge sheet: Rezaul
1st Death Anniv
None can cast false vote through EVM: EC Rasheda
People get drenched in the sudden unexpected rain
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft