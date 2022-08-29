President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday administered the oath of office to Deputy Speaker Shamsul Huq Tuku at the President's chamber at Sangsad Bhaban here.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.

Jatiya Sangsad Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath taking ceremony. Tuku was elected as the deputy speaker in voice votes at the outset of the nineteenth session of the JS with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. -BSS















