Cop on duty, two others killed in road accidents

At least three people including a policeman were killed in road accidents in capital city Dhaka and Barishal on Sunday.

In Dhaka, a police constable was crushed under the wheels of a lorry in the city's Uttara area early Sunday.

Deceased Kazi Masud, 38, was posted at Traffic Uttara East Zone of Uttara Division. He hailed from Bagerhat, said Uttara West Police Station inspector Md Yasin Gazi.

The accident occurred around 4:00am when the speeding lorry hit Masud on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road in Abdullahpur during his night duty, leaving him dead on the spot, the police official said.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Our Barishal Correspondet added that two people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured after a bus smashed a battery-run van at Babuganj upazila in Barishal district on Sunday.

The deceased were Fazlul Haque, 63, and Shamima Akter Poly, 40, residents of Manikati village under Rahmatpur union in the upazila. Locals said a Dhaka-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan crushed a battery-run van coming from the opposite direction on the Barishal-Dhaka Highway near Rahmatpur bridge around 11:45am, leaving Fazlul and Poly dead on the spot and two others injured. The injured were taken to Barishal Shebachim Hospital.

Barishal Biman Bandar Police Station Inspector Amanullah Bari said police seized the bus, however, the driver and his helper managed to escape the scene of occurrence.











