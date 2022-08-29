

Five years into the Rohingya crisis



Nearly a million displaced Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh to escape a brutal military operation that started in Rakhine, Myanmar on August 25 in 2017. Since then, with thousands of new born, the number already exceeded 12 lakh.



However, the ground reality is Bangladesh, already overburdened with 17crore people is regularly feeling the crunch accommodating and feeding over a million refugees, and especially under the post pandemic global reality.



The humanitarian crisis is also having adverse impacts on the country's economy, environment, neighbourhood and social order resulting in avoidable chaos and uncertainty.



Meanwhile many Rohingyas have reportedly engaged in drug dealing, child and women trafficking, and in a myriad of anti-social activities triggering our grave concern.



By now almost all the dilemmas related to the Rohingyas' presence in Bangladesh have been discussed in international platforms and forums in different times, however, the subject on their safe and quick repatriation in their motherland yet remains elusive. And one thing that has been clear in these five years that Myanmar is a lot less than committed to repatriate the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh. Myanmar's such reluctance to take back Rohingyas to their land of origin, we believe, is an utter disregard to human rights and international conventions.



Nevertheless, ending the crisis would not have been impossible had the international community mounted pressure on Myanmar. Unfortunately, their marked confusing stance and deliberate delay in this regard - be it for trade interests or be it for geopolitical interests with Myanmar not only allowed the country steal a diplomatic and political march on Bangladesh - but also sent out a strong negative signal.



Bangladesh has been compelled to give shelter to such a huge number of Rohingyas, purely because of its promise to humanity.



The question automatically arises for how long will Bangladesh remain a victim of a sinister ethnic cleansing operation to have occurred in another country? It is simply counting toll of Myanmar Army's crime against humanity that turned its own citizens into refugees.



Despite all challenges and shortcomings, it is still promising that the international community has reaffirmed regarding repatriation of displaced Rohingyas marking the 5th anniversary of the crisis. But fine words butter no parsnips.



We expect the international community to immediately translate their pledges into reality by scaling up actions against Myanmar. There is no point prolonging the crisis. A fast and comprehensive solution is also important to ensure human rights prevail over all interests. A recent news report citing statements of various international bodies and important personalities marking the 5th year of Rohingya crisis caught our attention. Reiterating on their pledges, all of them more or less expressed their respective commitments to 'continue efforts to find a lasting solution to end the manmade humanitarian crisis.Nearly a million displaced Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh to escape a brutal military operation that started in Rakhine, Myanmar on August 25 in 2017. Since then, with thousands of new born, the number already exceeded 12 lakh.However, the ground reality is Bangladesh, already overburdened with 17crore people is regularly feeling the crunch accommodating and feeding over a million refugees, and especially under the post pandemic global reality.The humanitarian crisis is also having adverse impacts on the country's economy, environment, neighbourhood and social order resulting in avoidable chaos and uncertainty.Meanwhile many Rohingyas have reportedly engaged in drug dealing, child and women trafficking, and in a myriad of anti-social activities triggering our grave concern.By now almost all the dilemmas related to the Rohingyas' presence in Bangladesh have been discussed in international platforms and forums in different times, however, the subject on their safe and quick repatriation in their motherland yet remains elusive. And one thing that has been clear in these five years that Myanmar is a lot less than committed to repatriate the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh. Myanmar's such reluctance to take back Rohingyas to their land of origin, we believe, is an utter disregard to human rights and international conventions.Nevertheless, ending the crisis would not have been impossible had the international community mounted pressure on Myanmar. Unfortunately, their marked confusing stance and deliberate delay in this regard - be it for trade interests or be it for geopolitical interests with Myanmar not only allowed the country steal a diplomatic and political march on Bangladesh - but also sent out a strong negative signal.Bangladesh has been compelled to give shelter to such a huge number of Rohingyas, purely because of its promise to humanity.The question automatically arises for how long will Bangladesh remain a victim of a sinister ethnic cleansing operation to have occurred in another country? It is simply counting toll of Myanmar Army's crime against humanity that turned its own citizens into refugees.Despite all challenges and shortcomings, it is still promising that the international community has reaffirmed regarding repatriation of displaced Rohingyas marking the 5th anniversary of the crisis. But fine words butter no parsnips.We expect the international community to immediately translate their pledges into reality by scaling up actions against Myanmar. There is no point prolonging the crisis. A fast and comprehensive solution is also important to ensure human rights prevail over all interests.