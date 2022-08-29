Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Preserving our heritage a must

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
Bangladesh had a long heritage of various kinds of boats. Affluent rivers of the country were alive with Kosha, Dingi, Panshi, Bajra and many kinds of boats. Sailing boats afloat in the mighty rivers would carry the real identity of Rural Bengal. These boats also carried the unique mastery of local craftsmanship. But with the motorization of water transports, many of these boats faced extinction leading a significant number of boatmen to change their ancestral profession.

We are never against rapid development of transportation sector in the country. But the tradition related to our soul searching should also be preserved. Severing ties with root is nothing but self-defeating for any nation.

Rakib Hasan
Jatrabari, Dhaka



