

Changing global economy and Bangladesh



The double disruption i.e. Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a massive losses for the global supply chain and economic stability for all countries including Bangladesh. Though Bangladesh has well overcome the covid-19 shock but it is badly affected by the changing economic situation of the world.



In FY2021-2022, the import payment is constantly rising which constitutes import of garments accessories, fuels, foods and machineries. In July, 2021 the import payment was USD4.5 billion which stood at USD7.10 billion in June, 2022. The export was USD3.48 billion in July, 2021 and it constantly increased and reached USD3.98 billion in June, 2022. At the same time, inward remittance was USD1.87 billion in July, 2021 and USD1.84 billion in June, 2022. We see import payments have significantly increased over this time but export and remittance inflow lagged behind comparatively thus creating a pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserve.



To keep the USD/BDT exchange rate under a manageable level, Bangladesh Bank intervened the foreign exchange market by selling USD from the country's foreign exchange reserve.



During the FY2021-2022 Bangladesh Bank has sold around USD7.62 billion to scheduled banks to manage the forex market. Constant trade deficit and current account deficit led to the huge gap between country's USD inflow and outflow in every month of FY2021-2022 which resulted in high exchange rate of USD/BDT and to a decreased level of foreign exchange reserve.



In July, 2021foreign exchange reserve was USD45.84 billion but in June, 2022 it was USD41.83 billion.Though the country's forex reserve decreased during this time, it failed to keep the exchange rate under control. In July, 2021 the official exchange rate of USD/BDT was 84.80 but in June, 2022 it was 92.14. The kerb market rate also crossed 110 by this time.



All these things are not directly under the control of Bangladesh. In recent times the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) has raised interest rate by 75 bips in 16th June, 2022 and 28th July, 2022 consecutively to fight against the surging inflation rate in US market.



Due to high interest rate, the borrowing in USD has been costly which resulted in high installment paid in USD for previously borrowed funds. At the same time, investment in USD has been attractive to all countries due to increased interest rate in USD which resulted in the depreciation of almost all currencies against USD. So, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) also depreciated dramatically though Bangladesh Bank tried its best to rein in the depreciating trend of Taka. Though depreciation of taka has resulted in incentives for the exporters, it has caused significantly to increase the pressure on import payments. The import payments have become costly which directly created pressure on commodity prices within the country thus leading to increased inflation. The inflation rate in July, 2022 stood at 7.48% by point-to-point basis and 6.33% by twelve-month average which was 5.36% and 5.54% respectively in 2021. This increased pressure on price level adds more miseries to the life of people who have been struggling to overcome the covid-19 stricken economic doldrums.



The future is also not hopeful for us. The IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warns in last May that 2022 is going to be tough and possibly the 2023 is going to be even tougher. The economists in Wells Fargo recently stated in a note for their customers that Federal Reserve might increase interest rate by 75 bips in September, 2022 which will result in depreciation of all currencies against US dollar.



It also warns of possible recession in early 2023 in the US. So, if fed fund rate hikes for another time this year, BDT will stumble again though government and Bangladesh Bank try to control the exchange rate by restricting imports and selling dollars from reserve. To overcome the coming unexpected situation, Bangladesh has initiated lot of steps but most of them appeared as burden for the people of the country.



In this uncomfortable situation, the inflow of bulk amount of US dollar is a must for maintaining macroeconomic stability. For ensuring inflow of dollar, Bangladesh has approached IMF for a loan amounting USD4.5 billion for 3 years.



Moreover, further talks are in progress with World Bank, JICA and with ADB for budget assistance of USD1.00 billion. If all approached loans can be collected in time then the probable startling situation can be well handled. Otherwise, the full pressure will be on the country's foreign exchange reserve which might further worsen the situation.

Dr Rabiul Hossain, Economist

and Researcher

















Bangladesh has been one of the fastest growing economies over the last decade. Its growth strength is well supported by demographic dividend, political stability, macroeconomic stability, constant remittance inflow, and strong RMG sectors. But in recent times especially after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bangladesh is not in a comfortable position with its overall foreign exchange market situation.The double disruption i.e. Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a massive losses for the global supply chain and economic stability for all countries including Bangladesh. Though Bangladesh has well overcome the covid-19 shock but it is badly affected by the changing economic situation of the world.In FY2021-2022, the import payment is constantly rising which constitutes import of garments accessories, fuels, foods and machineries. In July, 2021 the import payment was USD4.5 billion which stood at USD7.10 billion in June, 2022. The export was USD3.48 billion in July, 2021 and it constantly increased and reached USD3.98 billion in June, 2022. At the same time, inward remittance was USD1.87 billion in July, 2021 and USD1.84 billion in June, 2022. We see import payments have significantly increased over this time but export and remittance inflow lagged behind comparatively thus creating a pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserve.To keep the USD/BDT exchange rate under a manageable level, Bangladesh Bank intervened the foreign exchange market by selling USD from the country's foreign exchange reserve.During the FY2021-2022 Bangladesh Bank has sold around USD7.62 billion to scheduled banks to manage the forex market. Constant trade deficit and current account deficit led to the huge gap between country's USD inflow and outflow in every month of FY2021-2022 which resulted in high exchange rate of USD/BDT and to a decreased level of foreign exchange reserve.In July, 2021foreign exchange reserve was USD45.84 billion but in June, 2022 it was USD41.83 billion.Though the country's forex reserve decreased during this time, it failed to keep the exchange rate under control. In July, 2021 the official exchange rate of USD/BDT was 84.80 but in June, 2022 it was 92.14. The kerb market rate also crossed 110 by this time.All these things are not directly under the control of Bangladesh. In recent times the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) has raised interest rate by 75 bips in 16th June, 2022 and 28th July, 2022 consecutively to fight against the surging inflation rate in US market.Due to high interest rate, the borrowing in USD has been costly which resulted in high installment paid in USD for previously borrowed funds. At the same time, investment in USD has been attractive to all countries due to increased interest rate in USD which resulted in the depreciation of almost all currencies against USD. So, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) also depreciated dramatically though Bangladesh Bank tried its best to rein in the depreciating trend of Taka. Though depreciation of taka has resulted in incentives for the exporters, it has caused significantly to increase the pressure on import payments. The import payments have become costly which directly created pressure on commodity prices within the country thus leading to increased inflation. The inflation rate in July, 2022 stood at 7.48% by point-to-point basis and 6.33% by twelve-month average which was 5.36% and 5.54% respectively in 2021. This increased pressure on price level adds more miseries to the life of people who have been struggling to overcome the covid-19 stricken economic doldrums.The future is also not hopeful for us. The IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warns in last May that 2022 is going to be tough and possibly the 2023 is going to be even tougher. The economists in Wells Fargo recently stated in a note for their customers that Federal Reserve might increase interest rate by 75 bips in September, 2022 which will result in depreciation of all currencies against US dollar.It also warns of possible recession in early 2023 in the US. So, if fed fund rate hikes for another time this year, BDT will stumble again though government and Bangladesh Bank try to control the exchange rate by restricting imports and selling dollars from reserve. To overcome the coming unexpected situation, Bangladesh has initiated lot of steps but most of them appeared as burden for the people of the country.In this uncomfortable situation, the inflow of bulk amount of US dollar is a must for maintaining macroeconomic stability. For ensuring inflow of dollar, Bangladesh has approached IMF for a loan amounting USD4.5 billion for 3 years.Moreover, further talks are in progress with World Bank, JICA and with ADB for budget assistance of USD1.00 billion. If all approached loans can be collected in time then the probable startling situation can be well handled. Otherwise, the full pressure will be on the country's foreign exchange reserve which might further worsen the situation.Dr Rabiul Hossain, Economistand Researcher