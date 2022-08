Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers Professional Sangram Parishad

Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers Professional Sangram Parishad held a press conference in Feni Press Club on Thursday, in protest against reducing the diploma engineering education years, from four to three years. Later on, a procession was brought out on Trank Road in the town. The photo shows the engineers handing over a memorandum to DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan at his office. photo: observer