Three found dead in three districts

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Sunamganj and Joypurhat, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a man from beside a railway line in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Gafargaon GRP Police Outpost In-Charge Rafiqul Islam said locals spotted the body of the man lying near the railway truck in Dhamail Village Rail Crossing area of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Legal steps will be taken following the autopsy report, the police official added.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her residence in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 42, wife of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Sreeramsi Village under Mirpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nazrul Islam did not see his wife in the room at dawn.

Later on, he found the body of Rahima hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Local Ward Member Mahbub Hossain said Rahima, mother of three children, had been suffering from mental disease for long.

She might have committed suicide due to this, Mahbub Hossain added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jagannathpur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly woman from Haribasar area in the district town on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Josna Kundu, 65, wife of late Hari Kundu, a resident of Haribasar area in the town.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said Josna along with her drug addict son Nishit Kumar Kundu, 34, lived in a rented house in the area.

However, locals spotted the throat-slit body of Josna in the house at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that Nishit Kumar might have slaughtered his mother following his drug addiction.

However, the law enforcers arrested Nishit Kumar for questioning in this connection, the OC added.













