Five houses, seven shops burnt

Five houses and seven shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Sunamganj and Noakhali, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: Four houses have been burnt in a fire that broke out in Boalkhali Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The fire originated from a stove at a kitchen in Khorondweep Munsipara area at around 3:30am.

Boalkhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Mongsuinu Marma said on information, the dire service personnel rushed to the scene and douse the blaze at around 5am.

However, all the equipments of four houses were burnt which costs estimated Tk 4 lakh, he added.

SUNAMGANJ: A house was gutted by fire that broke out in Boulam Village under Dharampasha Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Shakin Shah, owner of the house, said that a massive fire broke out in his 'Bangla Ghor' at around 3:30am.

Being informed, two units of Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control with assistance of locals after about two hours of efforts.

Shakin said that 200 maunds of paddy and 10 maunds of jute were also damaged by the fire.

Paikurati Union Parishad Chairman Mozammel Haque Iqbal confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Seven shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place in Porishkar Bazar under Char Jabbar Union in the upazila at around 8:20pm.

Local sources said a fire broke out in a shop from a gas cylinder and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.

The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 16 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Five shops were also partially damaged at that time.











