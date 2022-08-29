Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five houses, seven shops burnt

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Five houses and seven shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Sunamganj and Noakhali, in three days.
CHATTOGRAM: Four houses have been burnt in a fire that broke out in Boalkhali Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The fire originated from a stove at a kitchen in Khorondweep Munsipara area at around 3:30am.
Boalkhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Mongsuinu Marma said on information, the dire service personnel rushed to the scene and douse the blaze at around 5am.
However, all the equipments of four houses were burnt which costs estimated Tk 4 lakh, he added.
SUNAMGANJ: A house was gutted by fire that broke out in Boulam Village under Dharampasha Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Shakin Shah, owner of the house, said that a massive fire broke out in his 'Bangla Ghor' at around 3:30am.
Being informed, two units of Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control with assistance of locals after about two hours of efforts.
Shakin said that 200 maunds of paddy and 10 maunds of jute were also damaged by the fire.
Paikurati Union Parishad Chairman Mozammel Haque Iqbal confirmed the matter.
NOAKHALI: Seven shops were gutted by fire in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The incident took place in Porishkar Bazar under Char Jabbar Union in the upazila at around 8:20pm.
Local sources said a fire broke out in a shop from a gas cylinder and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.
The affected traders claimed goods worth about Tk 16 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.   
Five shops were also partially damaged at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers Professional Sangram Parishad
Three found dead in three districts
Five houses, seven shops burnt
Two minors drown in Patuakhali, Faridpur
Unabated Padma erosion at Bagha
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
One to die, three get life term in murder cases
Minor girl dies from snakebite in Jhenidah


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft