Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Two minors drown in Patuakhali, Faridpur

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Faridpur, on Saturday and Sunday.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a canal in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Yamin, son of Zakir Gazi, a resident of Ward No. 6 Arajbegi Kapuria Kachari Village under Dashmina Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Yamin fell in a canal nearby the house at around 9:30am while he was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Monika Bosak declared the child dead.
Sub-Inspector of Dashmina Police Station RM Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.
FARIDPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, 3, son of Abul Matubbar, a resident of Morhat Village under Gotti Union in the upazila.
Gotti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Habibur Rahman Lablu said Abdullah drowned in a ditch behind the house in the evening while he was playing beside it.
He was rescued by the family members and rushed to a local doctor at Saltha Bazar, where he was declared dead, the UP chairman added.


