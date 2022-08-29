Two minors drown in Patuakhali, Faridpur

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Faridpur, on Saturday and Sunday.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a canal in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yamin, son of Zakir Gazi, a resident of Ward No. 6 Arajbegi Kapuria Kachari Village under Dashmina Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Yamin fell in a canal nearby the house at around 9:30am while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Monika Bosak declared the child dead.

Sub-Inspector of Dashmina Police Station RM Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah, 3, son of Abul Matubbar, a resident of Morhat Village under Gotti Union in the upazila.

Gotti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Habibur Rahman Lablu said Abdullah drowned in a ditch behind the house in the evening while he was playing beside it.

He was rescued by the family members and rushed to a local doctor at Saltha Bazar, where he was declared dead, the UP chairman added.











