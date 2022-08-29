Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Unabated Padma erosion at Bagha

40 houses eroded in one month

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Padma River taking serious turn in Chakrajapur Union at Bagha. photo: observer

Erosion by the Padma River taking serious turn in Chakrajapur Union at Bagha. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Aug 28: Living houses and huge croplands are getting eroded due to unabated erosion by the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.
Sources at different chars of Padma said, in the last one month, at least 40 families lost their living houses while hundreds of bighas of croplands including mango groves, plum orchards, guava orchards, vegetable fields, and sugarcane fields were washed away.
One old man Muza Maji, 62, of Choumadia Char at Chakrajapur Union of the upazila, went missing while he was crying sitting on Padma bank on Thursday at 1:30pm for his lost house.
The house of Muza Maji, son of late Ali Maji of Choumadia Char at Ward No. 2 of Chakrajapur Union lost his house 18 days back. Finding no option of mental relief, he went to the river bank in the afternoon and started crying. He was reported missing due to the bank erosion.  
Later on, locals started to search for him with boat and net. But in a two-hour searching, he could not be traced. This information was confirmed by Member Abdur Rahman of the union.
The public representative said, a total of 40 houses including those of Erishad Maji, Shahporan, Dilu Bepary, and Karim Tanti of Choumadia, Atarpara and Diarkadirpur chars were eroded by the Padma in a month.
Head Teacher of Chakrajapur Government Primary School Mujibur Rahman said, there are nine primary schools and two high schools in the Padma char. These are Choumadia, Atarpara, Chakrajapur, Polassy Fatehpur, Fatehpur Polassy, Laxminagar, Chakrajapur, Pachwimp Charkalidaskhali, and Purba Chakrajapur primary schools. Two high schools are Chakrajapur and Polassy Fatehpur. There are about 2,600 students in these schools. These students are in erosion panic, he added.
Assistant Head Teacher of Chakrajapur High School Golam Mostafa said, panic is growing up among people with the rising water in Padma.  This erosion is the yearly problem. Every year char dwellers will have to witness devastating consequences, he added.
Chakrajapur Union Chairman Bablu Dewan confirmed the swelling of Padma water. Due to continuous erosion, Chakrajapur is becoming smaller, and people are evacuating their houses and belongings, he added.
If work is done for protecting the bank of Padma Chakrajapur, dwellers will bask in new dream, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers Professional Sangram Parishad
Three found dead in three districts
Five houses, seven shops burnt
Two minors drown in Patuakhali, Faridpur
Unabated Padma erosion at Bagha
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
One to die, three get life term in murder cases
Minor girl dies from snakebite in Jhenidah


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft