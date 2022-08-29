Unabated Padma erosion at Bagha



Erosion by the Padma River taking serious turn in Chakrajapur Union at Bagha. photo: observer

Sources at different chars of Padma said, in the last one month, at least 40 families lost their living houses while hundreds of bighas of croplands including mango groves, plum orchards, guava orchards, vegetable fields, and sugarcane fields were washed away.

One old man Muza Maji, 62, of Choumadia Char at Chakrajapur Union of the upazila, went missing while he was crying sitting on Padma bank on Thursday at 1:30pm for his lost house.

The house of Muza Maji, son of late Ali Maji of Choumadia Char at Ward No. 2 of Chakrajapur Union lost his house 18 days back. Finding no option of mental relief, he went to the river bank in the afternoon and started crying. He was reported missing due to the bank erosion.

Later on, locals started to search for him with boat and net. But in a two-hour searching, he could not be traced. This information was confirmed by Member Abdur Rahman of the union.

The public representative said, a total of 40 houses including those of Erishad Maji, Shahporan, Dilu Bepary, and Karim Tanti of Choumadia, Atarpara and Diarkadirpur chars were eroded by the Padma in a month.

Head Teacher of Chakrajapur Government Primary School Mujibur Rahman said, there are nine primary schools and two high schools in the Padma char. These are Choumadia, Atarpara, Chakrajapur, Polassy Fatehpur, Fatehpur Polassy, Laxminagar, Chakrajapur, Pachwimp Charkalidaskhali, and Purba Chakrajapur primary schools. Two high schools are Chakrajapur and Polassy Fatehpur. There are about 2,600 students in these schools. These students are in erosion panic, he added.

Assistant Head Teacher of Chakrajapur High School Golam Mostafa said, panic is growing up among people with the rising water in Padma. This erosion is the yearly problem. Every year char dwellers will have to witness devastating consequences, he added.

Chakrajapur Union Chairman Bablu Dewan confirmed the swelling of Padma water. Due to continuous erosion, Chakrajapur is becoming smaller, and people are evacuating their houses and belongings, he added.

If work is done for protecting the bank of Padma Chakrajapur, dwellers will bask in new dream, he maintained.











