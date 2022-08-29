5 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Five people including two women have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Patuakhali and Habiganj, on Saturday and Sunday.

BARISHAL: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured after a bus smashed a battery-run auto-van in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Fazlul Haque, 63, and Shamima Akter Poly, 40, residents of Manikati Village under Rahmatpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' crushed a battery-run van coming from the opposite direction on the Barishal-Dhaka highway near Rahmatpur Bridge at around 11:45am, leaving Fazlul and Poly dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene

Sub-Inspector of Barishal Airport Police Station (PS) Amanullah Bari confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PATUAKHALI: Two men were killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Elmas Sarder, 38, and Ilyas Bablu, 45, residents of the upazila. Elmas was member of Kalishuri Union Unit of Juba Dal while Bablu was the joint convener of Bauphal Upazila Unit of Krishak Dal.

Police and local sources said both of them were going to Patuakhali riding by a motorcycle in the afternoon. The duo fell on road as the motorcycle lost control over the steering in Luhlia area, which left them critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal PS Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Harisa Khatun, 55, wife of Abdul Ali, a resident of Sharifabad Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Harisa Khatun was walking towards Jogathpur area on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj road in the morning. At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit her from behind, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Harisa Khatun dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals seized the killer motorcycle but its two riders managed to flee the scene.

Habiganj Sadar PS OC Md Gulam Mortuza confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











