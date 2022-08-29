One to die, three get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in four days sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Pabna and Chattogram.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing a woman in Santhia Upazila.

Pabna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict at around 11:30am.

The condemned convict is Tutul, son of Atahar Mallick, a resident of Char Paikarhati Village in Santhia Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000. He was again jailed in five years or Tk 10,000 fine for attempt to rape the woman, and two years' imprisonment or Tk 5,000 fine on charge of dumping the body of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, Tutul attempted to rape Aleya Khatun, wife of Ardosh Mallick of Kashinathpur Village in the upazila, while she was collecting firewood at a bush. Failing to rape her, he strangled the woman and dumped the body in a paddy field.

Later on, police arrested Tutul six days after the incident out of suspicion. He then confessed of killing Aleya.

The deceased's daughter Sabana Khatun lodged a murder case with Santhia Police Station (PS) accusing Tutul.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on January 31, 2018 after investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday in presence of the convict.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man while committing a robbery in Fatikchhari Upazila in 2007.

Chattogram Additional District and Sessions Judge passed the order on Thursday.

The convicts are Jafor Prokash Nonaiya, Nurul Huda, and Abdul Malek.

The court also fined them TK 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more months in jail.

Six more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

Loman Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the robbers shot Nur Ahmed, a resident of Ekkulia Village, to death and looted money and gold ornaments from his house on January 17, 2007.

A case was filed with Fatikchhari PS accusing nine people.

Police then arrested the accused, and submitted a charge-sheet against them to the court on May 22, 2007.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.



















