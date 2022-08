JHENIDAH, Aug 28: A minor girl was killed after being bitten by a snake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Munni Khatun, 10, daughter of Basir Miah, a resident of Kashipur Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit on the leg of Munni Khatun while she was sleeping early Friday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her, but she died on the way to a local hospital.