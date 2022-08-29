Tension grips T-Aman farmers at Fulbari



The photo shows a farmer irrigating his Aman field at Chargorakmandal in Fulbari. photo: observer

T-Aman fields are getting parched due to lack of proper irrigation. All farmers cannot afford high-cost irrigation. Proper growth of paddy fields is hampered as fertiliser is not applied adequately.

Farmers in the upazila started T-Aman farming in a full swing with the hope of recouping their losses from Boro farming. Most of their Boro crops got damaged because of nor'wester wind.

Cost of per bigha ploughing by big tiller for one time has increased to Tk 400 from previous Tk 250 due to diesel price hike. Cost of per bigha ploughing by small tiller for one time has increased to Tk 300 from previous Tk 200.

Per bag urea fertiliser has increased to Tk 1,150-1,200 from previous Tk 850.

With the fuel-fertiliser price hike, prices of labourer and insecticides have also gone up.

Parched T-Aman fields are irrigated by diesel-run shallow machines and electric pumps. Per hour irrigation charge is Tk 200 through shallow machine while it is Tk 100 per hour though pump.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers Gazibor Rahman, 64, and Habbor Rahman, 65, and others of Chargourakmanal said, they have cultivated five bighas each through shallow machine-based irrigation in the absence of rainfall. Their farming cost has been double because of increased prices of diesel and fertiliser.

"We are not seeing rainfall even after 20 days of planting saplings," they added.

"Unabated drought is causing parching to our fields, they further said. If paddy price does not increase in the coming season, we will have to count losses", they maintained.

"We live in char areas. The upazila town is far away. We have to go to Balaharhat and BDR Bazar counting extra cost of transport. We have to purchase diesel and fertiliser at higher prices than the government fixed prices," they said again.

If paddy price does not increase, hundreds of farmers will have to suffer losses, said farmer Shoilal Chandra Ray of Kurushaferusha Village.

"We are selling paddy at Tk 900 per maund in local bazaars, said farmer Saidul Islam of the same village and farmer Korban Ali of Gourakmandal area. We will have to bear the burden of loss, if paddy does not go up", they added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, so far 11,150 hectares (ha) of land have already been planted against targeted 11,350 ha in the upazila.

She confirmed parching of paddy fields. "We're advising farmers for supplementary irrigation to protect their growing fields.

Sapling planting will be completed within one-two days."

He confirmed the increasing cost of T-Aman farming because of high-priced diesel and fertiliser. If paddy price increases, farmers will not count losses, he maintained.











