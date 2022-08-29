Video
Home Countryside

Teenage boy held for raping schoolgirl at Bagmara

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Aug 28: Police arrested a teenage boy for raping a schoolgirl in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested is Nadeem Islam Naeem, 19, a resident of Sherkal Village under Sonadanga Union.
Police and local sources said Naeem raped the sixth grader girl, hails from Manda Upazila of Naogaon, in Sherkal Village several times.
As the girl became pregnant, locals and the victim's family members came to know the matter.
The victim's father lodged a case with Bagmara Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Naeem on Friday and sent him to the jail following a court order.
The victim was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara PS Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter.


