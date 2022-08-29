BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

At the beginning of the 666th Board meeting of Southeast Bank Ltd held on Sunday, Board of Directors participated in a Dua Mahfil in a befitting manner with due respect as a part of observing its month long different programmes. Alamgir Kabir, Chairman, Southeast Bank presided over the Board Meeting while Managing Director and other officials are also present there. photo: BankNCC Bank has signed a "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently to disburse loan at 07 per cent interest under refinance scheme of Tk. 25,000 crore against Term Loan facilities in CMSME Sectors. In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of BB, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME & Special Programs Department of BB are exchanging documents at a ceremony. photo: Bank