Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
BANKING EVENTS

AIBL signs deal with Popular Diagnostic Centre

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd has signed an Agreement with Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd. on Sunday.
The new agreement will facilitate AIBL employees and their families to avail special discount on various Pathology, Radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests.
Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Md. Shafiqur Rahman and Head of HR and Admin of Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Achinto Kumar Nag exchanged the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Managing Director of Popular Diagnostic Centre Dr. Mostafizur Rahman was present on the occasion.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Mahmudur Rahman, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Executive Vice President Rajibul Islam Bhuiyan, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and Senior Executives were also present in the occasion. Director Finance Safiul Azam, DGM Md. Alauddin and AGM Abdur Razzak of Popular Diagnostic Centre Limited were also present.


