

MBL inks deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Jaker Hossaain, Director of SME and Special Programs Department of the central bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was also present on the occasion as special guest.





Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently signed an Agreement with Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans under the 'Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sectors', says a press release.Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Jaker Hossaain, Director of SME and Special Programs Department of the central bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was also present on the occasion as special guest.