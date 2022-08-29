3rd Steel and Raw Material Confce in Ctg Sept 20,21

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: SteelMint Events will organise a two-day the '3rd Steel and Raw Material Conference Emerging Bangladesh at Radisson Blu Chattogram on September 20 and 21 next.

The international conference, featuring participation from as many as 15 countries around the world, will laser-focus on Bangladesh's macroeconomic growth parameters, infrastructural development and energy transition, steel capacity expansion and the raw material supply scenario.

The event will witness participation from several global companies such as Swiss Singapore, Scicom UK Ltd., American Iron & Metal Company, Heng Hiap Malaysia, Tata International, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and Raw Metal Corp. Australia including leading technology providers such as Inductotherm Group and SMS Group.

The Top executives of leading companies of Bangladesh's steel industry such as BSRM, GPH Ispat, PHP Family and Rahim Group, representatives from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Government, and Chittagong Port Authority will be among the key speakers.















