Misleading propaganda against Nagad slammed

Mobile financial service providing farm Nagad is is operating in the country in accordance with the law of the land and no one should mislead it, said Posts, Telecommunications and Information technology minister Mustafa Jabbar.

A statement signed by M Shefait Hossain, public relation officer of the ministry said this on Sunday.

The statement said the minister's attention was drawn regarding a vested quarter's misleading propaganda against Nagad. The minister said there is always a vested party against success of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad. He said Nagad is fulfilling its national duty as a service of postal department. The minister requested not to be misled by any kind of propaganda, according to the statement.

The Minister said, "Since March 26, 2019, we have been noticing one thing, the success of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad has always been undermined. While Nagad has boosted the country's mobile financial services and costs are at a decade-low, it's predictable whose interests are being hurt".

The minister said crores of marginal people of the country could come into mobile financial inclusion services, as a result of which today the low income people of the country including children, women, elderly and widows are getting all kinds of government benefits sitting at home digitally with 100 per cent transparency. He questioned who is harmed at Nagad's tremendous success?

It needs to be clarified that there is no loss to the Department of Posts for the Nagad, nor will there be any loss. Nagad is fulfilling its national duty as a service provider of postal department. The minister also requested not to be misled by misinformation and not to listen to rumors.

According to the statement, every step of the Nagad is being conducted in accordance with the laws and rules of business, there is no room for irregularities, so no one should try to dilute the water for their own interests, he said.

















