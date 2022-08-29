Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Misleading propaganda against Nagad slammed

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Mobile financial service providing farm Nagad is is operating in the country in accordance with the law of the land and no one should mislead it, said Posts, Telecommunications and Information technology minister Mustafa Jabbar.
A statement signed by M Shefait Hossain, public relation officer of the ministry said this on Sunday.
The statement said the minister's attention was drawn regarding a vested quarter's misleading propaganda against Nagad. The minister said there is always a vested party against success of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad. He said Nagad is fulfilling its national duty as a service of postal department. The minister requested not to be misled by any kind of propaganda, according to the statement.
The Minister said, "Since March 26, 2019, we have been noticing one thing, the success of the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad has always been undermined. While Nagad has boosted the country's mobile financial services and costs are at a decade-low, it's predictable whose interests are being hurt".
The minister said crores of marginal people of the country could come into mobile financial inclusion services, as a result of which today the low income people of the country including children, women, elderly and widows are getting all kinds of government benefits sitting at home digitally with 100 per cent transparency. He questioned who is harmed at Nagad's tremendous success?
It needs to be clarified that there is no loss to the Department of Posts for the Nagad, nor will there be any loss. Nagad is fulfilling its national duty as a service provider of postal department. The minister also requested not to be misled by misinformation and not to listen to rumors.
According to the statement, every step of the Nagad is being conducted in accordance with the laws and rules of business, there is no room for irregularities, so no one should try to dilute the water for their own interests, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
AIBL signs deal with Popular Diagnostic Centre
MBL inks deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs
Drought hampers quality of jute fibre hitting growers hard
3rd Steel and Raw Material Confce in Ctg Sept 20,21
Misleading propaganda against Nagad slammed
Three state banks get new Managing Directors
Berger Paints declares 400pc dividend at 49th AGM


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft