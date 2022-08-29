

Three state banks get new Managing Directors

Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, recently issued letters to the relevant banks about their appointments, which were revealed to the media by the banks on Sunday after the newly appointed MDs joined their posts on Sunday.

Of them Md. Afzal Karim has been appointed MD and CEO of Sonali, while Md. Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir made MD and CEO of Agrani and Rupali respectively.

Before joining Sonali Bank as the MD and CEO Md. Afzal Karim paid tribute to the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at Bank Bhaban.

Prior to his new assignment, Afzal Karim served Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHFC) in the capacity of Managing Director. He had previously worked as Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited and Bangladesh Krishi Bank respectively.

Prior to his new assignment, as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Agrani Bank Md. Murshedul Kabir served as Deputy Managing Director in Sonali Bank Ltd, the country's largest state owned commercial bank. He also served as General Manager in Janata Bank Limited.

Kabir rose steadily through the ranks to become the Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Limited in October 2020. On 27 October,2020 he was posted in Sonali Bank Limited by the FID of Ministry of Finance as the Deputy Managing Director and served there until 25 August, 2022.

Kabir was recruited through the Banker's Recruitment Committee of Bangladesh Bank and joined Janata Bank Limited as Senior Officer in 1988.

During his long illustrative banking career, he worked in various operational areas of two commercial bank in the capacity of CEO & Managing Director (additional charge), Head of Credit and Head of HR of the bank, Divisional Head, Area Head, Departmental Head and Branch Manager etc.

Over the last 34 years, Kabir's career evolved as a well rounded banker with adequate exposure in General banking, Treasury management, Foreign trade and finance, Project finance, Industrial credit, Micro credit, Business development, Marketing management, Strategic Risk Management, Human Resource Management, Rural Banking, SME Banking, Wholesale Banking and Client Acquisition and Operation Management etc.

Mohammad Jahangir, the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rupali Bank Limited started his career as an officer of Rupali Bank in 1990 . Before being promoted as Managing Director, he served as Deputy Managing Director in the same bank as Head of credit committee, International division, Administration & Human Resources Division etc and performed many important responsibilities with integrity.

He also served as General Manager of Dhaka South and Divisional office Chattogram. He held different important posts during his professional career including Branch Manager, Information Technology Department and Alternate Banking Division etc.

He was the pioneer of modern computerized banking operations of Rupali Bank Ltd. He obtained M.com (Management) from Dhaka University and also later MBA in finance. He is married and has two sons. He was born at Kobirhat in Noakhali district.













