Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Berger Paints declares 400pc dividend at 49th AGM

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited declared 400 per cent Cash Dividend comprising of 300 per cent interim dividend and 100 per cent final dividend for 2021-2022.
The dividend was announced at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held recently on digital platform, says a press release..
Gerald K Adams, Chairman, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited presided over the meeting. Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, along with other directors, namely Anil Bhalla, Masud Khan, Parveen Mahmud, Reazul Islam, Rishma Kaur, Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, Sunil Sharma, Abhijit Roy, Jean-Claude Loutreuil and Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
Gerald K Adams presented the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year that ended on March 31, 2022 before the shareholders. Rupali Chowdhury replied to the shareholders' queries. .
The company achieved 31.8% revenue growth and around 19% volume growth in the year that ended on March 31, 2022. The company gained market share in 2021-2022. At the backdrop of 31.80% revenue growth, the company achieved 10.07% growth in income before tax. Income before tax was 17.40% of net sales in 2021-22 compared to 20.83% of last year. During the period, cost of sales increased from 60.21% to 65.59% of net sales.
During the year, the company achieved 'Top VAT Payer' award for 2019-20 fiscal year under manufacturing category. The company also received 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2020' in the category of multinational manufacturing industries for its sales & financial performance, contribution to national exchequer, HR management, corporate governance, shareholders' return, investment growth and CSR activities. Berger Paints has also been awarded the 'Best Paint Brand' in Paint category for 11 consecutive times by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh.


