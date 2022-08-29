HSBC BD market leader in corporate banking, ESG, CSR

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has recently been named as the market leader in highest number of (three) categories in Bangladesh for corporate banking, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) in a survey done by Euromoney.

This survey is an independent assessment conducted by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication. It evaluates the work done by financial service providers across key banking categories and markets, HSBC Bangladesh said on Sunday.

HSBC Bangladesh said it is proud to be recognised in three different categories for the quality services that the bank has been providing during its long 25 years of service in Bangladesh.

The recognition is an acknowledgement of the strengths of HSBC Bangladesh driven by client-centric approaches all the way through its banking offerings, it said.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh said, "Winning the 'Market Leader' award and getting recognised by Euromoney inspired us more to serve our customers, society, and environment even better. Three recognitions in the same year- is a testament of the confidence our customers have bestowed on us as to our superior capability and service standards. We are humbled and committed to uphold our excellent performances in the days to come. "

Kevin Green, Country Head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh said this is tremendous recognition for the services they are providing to their clients, the community and the environment.

"These prestigious awards were earned as a result of several notable industry-first transactions we have executed in the last year, reflecting our international footprint and expertise, digital propositions and thought leadership to support our clients in their transition to 'net zero'. These awards will inspire us to continue the great work in the future," Kevin Green said. -UNB

















