Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Home Business

Chevron sponsored AUW summer school session ends

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Asian University for Women (AUW) Math & Science Summer School 2022 concluded with a Closing Ceremony held at the Asian University for Women campus in Chittagong recently, says a press release.
In 2019, Chevron Bangladesh launched a pioneering partnership with the Asian University for Women (AUW) and it has been resumed again in 2022 after two years of Covid pandemic. Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic, The Asian University for Women (AUW) resumed its Summer School after two years in 2022 to inspire young women in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The AUW Summer School, powered by Chevron, selected71 bright female high school students from all over Bangladesh to participate in a diversified four-week program meticulously focused on Math, Science and computer coding. The summer school program aimed at enhancing the skills and competencies of these students to stand out in STEM-oriented further studies and careers. The Summer School 2022 was held from 17 July to 11 August 2022.
The curriculum of the Summer School focused on Physics, Mathematics, and Bioinformatics. These courses were taught by a cohort of international and local faculty with excellent academic backgrounds.  Math and Science courses were led by Mr. Joshua Talbot, and Computer coding courses were led by Mr. Cole Baker from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.
The AUW Math & Science Summer School has granted students to explore deeper into the world of STEM through rigorous, proactive activities and lectures. Attending this program, the students now have a diverse understanding of future careers, combined with greater critical thinking and problem-solving attitudes .
Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Corporate Affairs Director, Chevron Bangladesh, and Ms. Nafeesa Hossain Monali, Human Resources Director, Chevron Bangladesh attended the event as guest of honor.
Kabir in his speech, highly praised the collaboration between AUW and Chevron and expressed his joy in participating in the students' journey in opting for further STEM careers.
Dr. Beena Khurana, Dean of Arts and Sciences, Asian University for Women the Dr. Mary Vayaliparampil, Director of Office for Advanced Learning, hosted the event and Ms.RubabaDowla, Country Managing Director. Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were also present at the event as Chief guest.
Students were awarded Certificate of Merit in recognition of completing the program. Family and friends of the students also attended the Closing Ceremony. Six students were awarded the "Emerging Woman Scholar Award" for their exemplary curricular engagement and leadership initiative. Furthermore, two students were also awarded for assisting their peers during the Summer School 2022 for high school girls.


