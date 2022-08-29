Video
GPH Ispat holds free medical camp for women

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: A day-long free medical camp was organized by GPH Ispat Limited on Sunday for the women of Kumira, Sitakund and its adjoining areas. Hundreds of helpless, poor women from surrounding villages have been taking free treatment and medicine.
In the inaugural speech, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Jahangir Alam said GPH has organized the free medical camp for women of this locality for the first time to mark the National Mourning Day.
Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Almas Shimul said, GPH has always been working in the service of people. Distribution of free oxygen cylinders in the remote areas and upazilas of the country during COVID 19, which has saved many lives.
GPH Ispat Executive Director (Plant) Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Logistics and Security Adviser Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (Retd.), Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan, Advisor Syka Sefa and Head of Plant (Operations) Madduluri Srinivasa Rao were present among others.


