

Cirrus Sky Dining starts journey at Peninsula Ctg

Chairman of The Peninsula Chittagong, Mahbubur Rahman has inaugurates Cirrus Sky Dining on Saturday evening.

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash, Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, PHP Automobile Managing Director Aktar Parvez, Rank FC Properties CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, Peninsula Chittagong General Manager Sumedha Gunawardhan were present on the occasion.

Sumedha Gunawardhan, General Manager of Peninsula Chittagong said, 'Cirrus Sky Dining' welcomes guests to the aesthetic beauty of live piano in a state-of-the-art classic dining experience in the city of Chattogram. The guests will have the chance to enjoy the best tasting and diverse international food along with the mesmerizing sound of the piano and the aesthetic beauty of Chattogram from the 15th floor.



















