Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coca-Cola bottler starts making Dobry Cola in Russia

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Coca-Cola bottler starts making Dobry Cola in Russia

Coca-Cola bottler starts making Dobry Cola in Russia

Aug 28: Coca Cola HBC AG has started making a local cola, Dobry Cola, in Russia after stopping production and sales of Coca-Cola Co products following the mass exodus of Western companies earlier this year.
Dobry has been a juice brand in Russia but Coca-Cola HBC, which separated from Coca-Cola Co, said earlier this month it was exploring extending existing local brands through its Multon Partners business.
Dobry Cola has no connection with Coca-Cola or the Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola HBC said in a statement.
The Coca-Cola Co has a 23% stake in Coca-Cola HBC.
The Interfax news agency on Friday quoted the founder of Russian fast-food chain Teremok, which serves traditional cuisine such as borscht and blinis, as saying he had received notification from the company about 'Dobry Cola,' and was trying to sell it in his restaurants.
Local competitors to Coca-Cola have flooded the market since the company left Russia after it sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, while Western brands face years of court battles fighting against knock-offs.
Coca Cola HBC had been depleting its stock of Coca-Cola products since placing its last order for concentrate in March.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
AIBL signs deal with Popular Diagnostic Centre
MBL inks deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs
Drought hampers quality of jute fibre hitting growers hard
3rd Steel and Raw Material Confce in Ctg Sept 20,21
Misleading propaganda against Nagad slammed
Three state banks get new Managing Directors
Berger Paints declares 400pc dividend at 49th AGM


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft